BIS lays groundwork for new E22-E30 fuel blends amid ethanol push

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced a new Indian standard for higher ethanol-petrol blends, covering E22, E25, E27, and E30 fuels, signalling that the regulatory framework for higher ethanol usage in automobiles is now being prepared in advance of any future policy rollout.

E20 — a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — is currently mandatory in India, with all fuel pumps supplying this grade. Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Heavy Industries started discussions with the auto industry on how India should move beyond E20 towards higher blends such as E25.

The BIS notified the new standard — IS 19850: 2026 — on May 15, wherein it laid down specifications for fuel blends made by mixing anhydrous ethanol with motor gasoline for use in “positive ignition engine-powered vehicles”, or petrol-powered vehicles that run on spark-ignition engines.

The standard defined the technical and quality parameters for E22, E25, E27, and E30 fuels, including aspects such as composition, blending requirements, permissible impurity levels, testing methods, and safety norms. This standard has provided oil marketing companies, automakers, fuel testing agencies, and component suppliers with a formal benchmark for developing and certifying higher ethanol blends.

Ethanol blending has become a major priority for the government because ethanol is produced domestically, largely from sugarcane and grains, while India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement.

The May 15 notification showed that BIS was preparing the technical groundwork well in advance so that future policy changes, vehicle norms, and fuel supply systems can be aligned more smoothly, automobile industry executives said.

India has around 240 million two-wheelers and 40 million cars on the road that were originally designed for lower ethanol blends, and automakers are concerned about how these vehicles will handle higher ethanol blends as the government considers moving beyond mandatory E20 fuel. The issue has emerged as a major subject of discussion within the automobile industry in recent months. Business Standard reported on these deliberations on April 30.

Multiple automobile industry executives told the newspaper that testing by government-run agencies during 2026 should be an essential part of any transition to E25. Customers can adapt well if there is adequate awareness, appropriate fuel pricing, and clear guidance from automakers, they added.