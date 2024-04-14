Business Standard
Volume growth, softer commodity prices to drive Q4 margins of auto firms

26% volume growth seen in two-wheelers and 12% in passenger vehicles

Car manufacturing
Premium

Domestic PV industry volumes registered around 11 per cent Y-o-Y improvement on the back of pending order books and healthy demand

Anjali Singh Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Automobile companies are expected to post 14-15 per cent growth in revenue during the last quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), supported by healthy volume growth, commodity price deflation, price hikes and favourable currency movement.

According to several brokerages, the Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) growth is estimated to come in around 25-30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 

There would be a strong 25-26 per cent volume growth in two-wheelers (2Ws) and an 11-12 per cent rise in passenger vehicles (PVs), owing to healthy demand from urban and rural areas and pending order books.

According to analysts at
Topics : Auto sector Q4 Results Commodity two-wheeler

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

