Two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and commercial vehicle exports fall in FY24

The exports of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles (CVs) have fallen in financial year 2024 due to the ongoing geopolitical situation amid the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza conflicts, a slowdown in the global economy, and foreign exchange crises in key markets, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) stated on Friday.

The exports of passenger vehicles (PVs) also increased marginally in financial year 2024. A total of approximately 0.672 million units of PVs were exported from India, recording a 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.

India exported 3.458 million units of two-wheelers in financial year 2024, which was 5.3 per cent fewer Y-o-Y. The exports of three-wheelers stood at 0.3 million units, marking an 18 per cent Y-o-Y drop.

"There are geopolitical factors behind the drop in exports. There is a war going on. The global situation is also not so good. Some of the specific countries where we are very strong in two-wheeler exports and commercial vehicle exports are facing foreign exchange-related issues. These are the main factors. However, in the January-March quarter, we have seen good recovery in exports. Therefore, we are very hopeful that going forward, the situation will improve," Vinod Aggarwal, president of industry body SIAM, informed reporters.

If you look at the two-wheeler exports, in the last quarter, the growth has been significant. It stood at about 30 per cent, he added. Aggarwal also talked about the impact of the Red Sea crisis on exports.

"As far as the Red Sea crisis is concerned, I think we have worked around that issue. The ships are taking a slightly longer route than taking the usual route. Based on that, the lead times have gone up by 15-20 per cent. Earlier, it was 8 weeks. Now it is about 10 weeks. Lead time has gone up and due to that, the cost would have gone up a little bit. With that, the situation has been resolved," he mentioned.

The Red Sea crisis began on 19 November 2023, with the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen launching their first attack on the Galaxy Leader, a merchant ship. At least 25 attacks have been reported to date, which encompass anti-ship missiles, piracy, ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle strikes.

He said that the Indian PV sales growth in financial year 2025 could be in higher single digits. "We are very positive on the growth outlook based on the fundamentals. We are expecting good growth in the economy. We are expecting a good monsoon...The growth could be in the higher single digits," he added.

He said there will be a temporary impact of general elections -- the final count will be done on 4 June -- on auto sales in the country.

"During the election season, various projects generally slow down in their execution because the decision-makers or the government machinery is busy with the electoral process. Therefore, we are expecting there would be a huge pent-up demand after the new government is formed in the first week of June. Therefore, I think there would be a temporary impact. Overall, you will see a good situation after the elections," he noted.