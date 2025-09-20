Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India issues advisory after cyberattack hits Heathrow airport check-ins

Air India issues advisory after cyberattack hits Heathrow airport check-ins

This disruption may cause delays in the check-in process, but Air India's ground teams in London are working hard to minimise the inconvenience

Air India

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Saturday issued a travel advisory due to a cyberattack on a third-party service provider affecting check-in and boarding systems at major European airports, including London's Heathrow.

This disruption may cause delays in the check-in process, but Air India's ground teams in London are working hard to minimise the inconvenience.

In an update posted on X, Air India said, "A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience."

 

 

The advisory came as flights at major European airports, including Brussels, London Heathrow and Berlin, faced delays and cancellations after a cyberattack targeted a single service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems.

Also Read

flights, planes

Four people killed in small plane crash at London Southend airport: Police

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

'I trust God & airline': Man who escaped AI-171 crash flies again on AI-159

Dubai airport, Dubai international airport

Dubai Airport retains title as busiest international hub, Heathrow second

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow airport defends blackout handling, says shutdown was unavoidable

Heathrow airport, London, British airways

Heathrow airport says open, fully operational after blackout shutdown

Brussels Airport confirmed that the attack late Friday night had forced automated systems offline, leaving only manual check-in and boarding possible.

"There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport," the airport said in a statement.

It added that the provider was "actively working on the issue". It urged passengers to check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport, advising arrivals two hours in advance for Schengen flights and three hours for international departures.

London Heathrow Airport said Collins Aerospace, a global company that provides check-in and boarding systems to several airlines, was facing a technical issue linked to the disruption.

"Collins Aerospace is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers," Heathrow posted on X.

It further advised passengers, "While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption."

Berlin Airport also reported longer waiting times at check-in, citing a technical issue at a "system provider operating across Europe." It said teams were working on a quick solution.

Authorities and airlines have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flights, planes

oneworld Alliance considers Indian airline partner as market expands

Char dham yatra

DGCA approves resumption of helicopter operations for Char Dham Yatra

Vaishnaw

Airbus sourcing over $1 bn components from 100 India suppliers: Vaishnaw

Salil Gupte, India and South Asia President, Boeing (Photo: forceindia.net)

Boeing building a culture where all speak up freely, says Salil Guptepremium

Noida Airport

Noida International Airport to open Oct 30, flights likely within 45 days

Topics : London Airport Air India airline check in luggage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon