Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Noida International Airport to open Oct 30, flights likely within 45 days

Noida International Airport to open Oct 30, flights likely within 45 days

Union minister Rammohan Naidu said the Jewar airport, set to be Asia's largest, will be inaugurated on October 30 with flights likely within 45 days

Noida Airport inauguration: Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said the Jewar airport, set to be Asia’s largest, will be inaugurated on October 30 with flights likely within 45 days.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated on October 30, with commercial flights expected to begin within 45 days, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu announced.(Photo: Noida International Airport)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated on October 30, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced on Wednesday, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Commercial flights are expected to begin within 45 days of the opening.
 
Speaking at an event in Ghaziabad, Naidu said, “We are trying to push the inauguration of the Noida airport so that we can see it happen very soon. Right now the date we have decided on is October 30, and within 45 days, we can see the operations. The airlines are also excited to operate from Jewar airport, and the area has huge potential.”
   

Noida airport to connect with 10 cities in phase I

In the initial phase, the airport will connect at least 10 domestic cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Talks have been held with IndiGo and Air India Express to start services.
 
The first phase will feature a single runway and a terminal with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. Authorities expect traffic of around six million passengers in the first year. Over four phases, the facility is projected to scale up to 70 million passengers a year.
 

Cargo and logistics hub

Apart from passenger traffic, the minister underlined the strategic role of Jewar as a cargo hub. “We see it as more than civil aviation connectivity — it will be a major cargo hub as well,” he said.

Also Read

Christoph Schnellmann

Greenfield airports to give India global aviation edge: Noida airport CEO

Christoph Schnellmann, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar

Can Indian airports join global hub league? Experts weigh in at BS Summit

Uber, Noida Airport

Uber, Noida Airport collaborate to improve airport-ground transport link

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

Noida airport to miss its third deadline; new date to be announced soon

telecom

Telcos fight Noida international airport's indoor telecom infra planpremium

 
The airport, spread over 1,334 hectares, is expected to ease pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and strengthen NCR’s position as an aviation and logistics centre.
 

Noida airport construction in final phase

Construction of the long-awaited airport has entered its final phase. The 3,900-metre runway and air traffic control tower are complete, while the terminal structure is nearly finished. Aerobridges, baggage handling systems, and e-gates have been installed. Interior works are in progress and are expected to be completed by October.
 
On the same day, in a post on X, Naidu said, “Pleased to share that this iconic airport project, set to be Asia’s largest, is now nearing completion. I believe the Jewar project, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will further energise India’s aviation ecosystem. With a vast catchment area in the Delhi-NCR region, the future prospects are very exciting.”
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue the aerodrome licence once readiness is confirmed.
 

Connectivity and expansion plans

The airport will be connected by six major roads, a rapid rail-cum-metro corridor, and pod taxis. It will operate under the code DXN.
 
Naidu also announced that Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad would be expanded, with additional land sought from the Uttar Pradesh government for parking facilities.
 
Further, he said free Wi-Fi will be available at all airports across India within two months, and libraries will also be introduced for passengers.
 

More From This Section

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: Families of 4 victims sue Boeing, Honeywell in US court

indigo airlines, indigo

Thales signs 11-year avionics maintenance support contract with IndiGo

SpiceJet

SpiceJet to add 8 new Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of winter schedule 2025

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi Airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to reopen on October 26 with new tech

Spicejet

SpiceJet delays salaries of senior staff by 10-15 days, juniors unaffected

Topics : Noida airport project Noida international airport Jewar airport domestic flights international flights Civil Aviation Ministry Indian aviation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon