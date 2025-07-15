Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Four people killed in small plane crash at London Southend airport: Police

Four people killed in small plane crash at London Southend airport: Police

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air operated by Dutch firm Zeusch Aviation had flown from Athens, Greece, to Pula in Croatia before heading to Southend

flights, planes

The 12-meter (39-foot) turboprop plane came down moments after takeoff and burst into flames

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All four people aboard a small plane that crashed shortly after taking off from London Southend Airport are dead, police said Monday.

Essex Police said work continued to formally identify the victims of Sunday's crash. "At this stage, we believe all four are foreign nationals," Police Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin told reporters.

Britain's national news agency, PA, reported that a document listing passengers indicated that two Dutch pilots and a Chilean nurse were among those aboard.

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air operated by Dutch firm Zeusch Aviation had flown from Athens, Greece, to Pula in Croatia before heading to Southend. It was due to return to its home base of Lelystad in the Netherlands on Sunday evening.

The 12-meter (39-foot) turboprop plane came down moments after takeoff and burst into flames.

 

At this stage, it is too early to speculate on what may have caused this tragic accident, said Lisa Fitzsimons of Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which said it sent a multi-disciplinary team including inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, human factors, engineering and recorded data to the airport.

Also Read

PremiumAir India plane crash

Aviation safety: Key findings from India's last three major air crashes

Air India plane crash

Ex-pilot points to chip fault, not pilot error in report on AI171 crash

Air India plane crash

AI171 crash: Both fuel switches moved to cutoff just after takeoff

Air India plane crash

AAIB releases report on Air India crash in Ahmedabad: All you need to know

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Boeing responds to AAIB report on Air India crash, vows to support probe

London Southend is a relatively small airport, around 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of the British capital, used for short-haul flights. The airport remained closed on Monday with no word on when it would reopen.

Zeusch Aviation operates medical evacuation and transplant flights as well as aerial mapping and private charters, according to its website. The company said that our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, first built in the 1970s, is an aviation workhorse used in a wide variety of roles around the world.

In 2017, a plane of the same model crashed into the roof of a shopping mall in Melbourne, Australia, moments after takeoff, killing the pilot and four American tourists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Over 20 states sue Trump admin over frozen funding for school programmes

China

China's exports up 5.8% in June as tariffs reprieve prompts rush of orders

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

G20 watchdog outlines climate risk plan but halts further policy work

Climate Change, climate plan, Trump tariffs, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Conflict

Paradise lost as climate change remakes Europe's summer weather

trade

China's rare-earth metal exports spike to highest level since 2009

Topics : plane crash London London Airport Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon