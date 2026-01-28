Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Adani-Embraer deal to see 'good growth' in 2 years: Aviation minister

Adani and Embraer on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration that aims to have a final Assembly for regional transport aircraft in India

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said the collaboration between the Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer is expected to see good growth in the next two years.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the stand having a static display of aircraft at the four-day aviation summit Wings India 2026, he also said the India-EU trade deal is the most complicated FTA (free trade agreement) that India has cracked and the whole agreement revolves around the manufacturing ecosystem in India.

"India and Brazil, carry strong relationships, both at the bilateral level and international level. Next month, the honourable president of Brazil is going to come and he's going to meet our honourable prime minister also. In their presence, they are going to decide on timelines for how and when it is going to unfold," the minister said.

 

"But we are expecting that within two years, we should be able to see very good progress in that area," he further said.

Adani and Embraer on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration that aims to have a final Assembly for regional transport aircraft in India.

Naidu further, quoting IMF figures, said India is going to grow at 7 per cent annually for the next 10 to 15 years which gives a kind of confidence and message that India becomes the best place to partner in manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Adani Indian aviation

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

