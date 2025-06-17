Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India cancels Delhi-Dubai flight; 5th 787 Dreamliner cancelled today

Air India cancels Delhi-Dubai flight; 5th 787 Dreamliner cancelled today

Several Air India flights have faced cancellations and diversions over the past week following increased scrutiny of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner after the horrific crash last week in Ahmedabad

Air India

Air India posted a flight advisory on X saying, “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions.” (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India cancelled flight AI 915 from Delhi to Dubai, which used Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, leading to the cancellation of five flights using similar aircraft on Tuesday, NDTV reported.
 
Several Air India flights have faced cancellations and diversions over the past week following increased scrutiny of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner after the horrific crash last week in Ahmedabad involving a similar aircraft.
 
Air India posted a flight advisory on X saying, “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions.”

More From This Section

Air India

'We don't want to continue': Air India pilot returns flight to Hong Kong

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Ahmedabad plane crash: Chandrasekaran urges Air India team to stay strong

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Ahmedabad plane crash most heartbreaking of my career: Chandrasekaran

Air India

Air India halts full-service ops in Imphal, AI Express to continue flights

Air India

Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong due to tech glitch

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash boeing dreamliners Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon