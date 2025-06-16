Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India halts full-service ops in Imphal, AI Express to continue flights

Air India halts full-service ops in Imphal, AI Express to continue flights

The decision was part of the airline's "long-standing and pre-planned" strategy, said AAI officials

Air India

Air India has a cherished history in the region, connecting Imphal to major cities across the country, the officials added. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India has discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier at the Imphal International Airport from June 15, but the airline's low-cost subsidiary AI Express will continue services here, AAI officials said on Monday.

The decision was part of the airline's "long-standing and pre-planned" strategy, they said.

"It is part of a long-standing, pre-planned strategic decision by the airline, and is in no way related to any recent incident," one of the airport officials said.  Altogether, 241 people on board Air India's London-bound AI 171 flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

 

"The move is part of a broader strategic realignment by the Tata Group, which owns the airline. Air India Express, the group's low-cost subsidiary, will continue its operations at Imphal, signalling a shift in service model but ensuring continued air connectivity," said another official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) here.

The Air India authorities could not be contacted for comment. 

Air India has a cherished history in the region, connecting Imphal to major cities across the country, the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India air india express Imphal

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

