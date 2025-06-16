Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Ahmedabad plane crash: Chandrasekaran urges Air India team to stay strong

Ahmedabad plane crash: Chandrasekaran urges Air India team to stay strong

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran calls for strength and resolve among Air India staff in wake of Ahmedabad crash, stressing resilience and safety focus

Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Photo: PTI)

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India and Tata Sons (Photo: PTI)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India and Tata Sons, today offered a message of solidarity and resolve in the wake of last week’s fatal crash in Ahmedabad, while addressing 700-odd employees at the airline’s headquarters and training academy in Gurugram.
 
“I felt I had to be here and meet as many of you as possible,” Chandrasekaran told the assembled staff, many of whom were part of the emergency response teams activated following the tragedy. Chandra also visited the Emergency Command Centre, the Integrated Operations Control Centre and the Customer Service and Support to show his support for Air India.
   
Recalling his visit to the crash site near Ahmedabad airport, Chandra said, “It was not easy at all. I’ve seen a fair share of crises in my career, but nothing as heartbreaking as this. I never imagined I would face something like this.”
 
Chandrasekaran acknowledged that no words or actions could bring back the 241 lives lost in the crash but stressed the company’s commitment to standing by the families affected. “We consider everyone who lost someone in this tragedy as part of our family — now and forever,” he said. 

Also Read

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Ahmedabad plane crash most heartbreaking of my career: Chandrasekaran

Air India plane crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA tests identify 99 bodies, 64 handed over to kin

Vijay Rupani

Air India crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's mortal remains handed over to kin

Vijay Rupani

Air India crash: Vijay Rupani to be cremated today with full state honours

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Families of Air India crash victims decry delay in recovery efforts

 
Addressing the emotional toll on employees, the chairman said, “Criticism is inevitable, especially for those who care deeply and work tirelessly to build a great airline. But I want you to be strong. When you feel distraught, remember one word: determination.”
 
“We are going to get through this. We need to show resilience. We need to use this incident as an act of force to build a safer airline,” Chandra said, urging employees to use the tragedy as a catalyst to build a stronger Air India. “Now is not the time for promises. It’s the time for action. Stay the course. Be more determined in everything you do,” he added.
 
Chandrasekaran emphasised the complexity of aviation operations, saying, “It’s a business with multiple redundancies, checks, certifications — systems that have evolved over decades. Yet incidents like this happen. We have to wait for the investigation to understand why.”
 
He concluded with a call for calm and collective strength: “This is the time to be brave. To be resolute. Our job is to get Air India to where it truly belongs — the place this country and every passenger who puts their trust in us deserves.”
 
“What you do every day makes an airline. Every small action, done with humility and precision, adds up to something much bigger. Let that be our guiding principle,” he added.
 

More From This Section

Air India

Air India halts full-service ops in Imphal, AI Express to continue flights

Air India

Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong due to tech glitch

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers following heavy rain in Mumbai

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Uttarakhand helicopter crash: MoCA halts all operations till Monday

PremiumTechnology, artificial intelligence, global travel industry

Travel industry in turbulence amid worsening West Asia situation

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India N Chandrasekaran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon