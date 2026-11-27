Air India has upgraded its partnership with Malta's national airline KM Malta to a codeshare agreement.

Both airlines had an interline partnership.

From December 1, Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on KM Malta Airlines-operated services between Malta and six major European destinations -- Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Zurich, London Gatwick and London Heathrow, Air India said in a release on Friday.

A codeshare allows passengers to travel seamlessly on a single itinerary that combines flights operated by the two airlines.

KM Malta Airlines Executive Chairman David Curmi said India is an important market for Malta, with opportunities to grow both leisure and business travel.

The codeshare strengthens Air India's growing portfolio of partnerships that extend its global reach, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said.