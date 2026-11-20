Low-cost carrier SpiceJet is planning to raise up to ₹5,500 crore amid mounting payment disputes, grounded aircraft and a sharp loss of market share. This is the latest attempt by the airline which has underwent several fundraising and revival attempts over the years.

The airline's immediate operational difficulties show the scale of the challenge. SpiceJet cancelled 31 of its 42 scheduled flights at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports on Thursday. The cancellations came amid a cash crunch and mounting dues to service providers and aircraft lessors.

The proposed fundraising, approved by the airline's board earlier this week, could involve equity and other permitted financial instruments. SpiceJet said the proceeds would help ease liquidity pressures, strengthen its balance sheet, restore flights, support fleet expansion and meet operational requirements. The airline is also in discussions with potential investors, news agency Reuters reported.

Market share falls as operations shrink

The scale of SpiceJet 's decline is evident in its passenger numbers. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data show that its domestic market share fell from 3.9 per cent in January 2026 to 0.6 per cent in September. Its passenger numbers declined from 592,000 to just 73,000 during the same period.

The September figures also placed SpiceJet below regional carrier Star Air, which had a 0.7 per cent market share.

The airline recorded a cancellation rate of 20.29 per cent during the month, the highest among scheduled domestic carriers, according to the DGCA.

Financial uncertainty has also added to the pressure. SpiceJet has not filed its financial results for the March and June 2026 quarters. The airline attributed the delay to the time required to complete the audit, Reuters reported. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has warned that trading in its shares could be suspended from December 10 if the results are not submitted by December 7.

The airline's cash constraints have also affected aircraft availability. The Times of India reported that six recently leased aircraft remained grounded over unpaid dues to lessors. Moldova-based FLYONE, a privately owned low-cost airline, also terminated an agreement to lease three aircraft to SpiceJet over outstanding payments.

When did the crisis begin?

SpiceJet's financial troubles are not new. Its FY15 annual report traced the crisis to delayed funding, legacy liabilities and mounting payment obligations to service providers, aircraft lessors and banks.

The airline said the non-receipt of expected funding at the beginning of FY15 weakened its cash position, leading to defaults on payments to tax authorities, employees, airport operators, suppliers and other creditors.

The defaults resulted in the return of multiple aircraft to lessors and flight cancellations. SpiceJet's average daily flights fell from 340 in July 2014 to 230 in December 2014, reducing revenue.

The situation worsened after the DGCA imposed restrictions on forward bookings, cancelled slots and increased safety surveillance in December 2014. SpiceJet's annual report said these regulatory measures led to an immediate decline of about 90 per cent in cash inflows. The airline partially suspended operations in mid-December.

In January 2015, the board approved a revival plan under which Ajay Singh took over management and control from the previous promoters, Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.

The 2024 fundraise brought temporary relief

The airline continued to face financial difficulties in subsequent years, with losses and legal disputes over unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, lenders and other creditors.

In September 2024, SpiceJet raised ₹3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The promoter group also infused ₹500 crore during FY25, including a final tranche of ₹294.09 crore.

The airline's FY25 annual report said ₹2,699.54 crore of the QIP proceeds had been utilised by March 31, 2025. The funds went towards statutory dues, creditor settlements, aircraft maintenance and ungrounding, fleet induction, employee-related payments and airport dues.

The capital infusion coincided with an improvement in financial performance. SpiceJet reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹58.07 crore in FY25, against a loss of ₹409.44 crore in FY24. Its net worth also turned positive at ₹683.02 crore as of March 31, 2025, compared with a negative ₹2,585.85 crore a year earlier.

However, the improvement did not resolve its underlying financial problems. The airline's FY25 annual report recorded accumulated losses of ₹7,764.81 crore and a deficit of ₹3,845.07 crore between current assets and current liabilities. Its statutory auditors also flagged a material uncertainty related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Grounded aircraft deepen the financial strain

Aircraft availability remains central to SpiceJet's difficulties. Its FY25 annual report said a large part of its fleet had become non-operational because of maintenance-related issues. It added that aircraft underutilisation had affected profitability, while payments to lessors, vendors and statutory authorities had been deferred.

CARE Ratings' assessment published in April 2026 gave a longer-term picture of the decline.

SpiceJet's operating fleet fell from 114 aircraft in March 2020 to 25 in March 2025, before recovering to 33 in December 2025. However, around 37 aircraft remained grounded at the time of the assessment, with the rating agency citing unpaid lessor dues, financial constraints and shortages of components and spare parts.

CARE downgraded the airline's long-term bank facility rating to CARE B+ from CARE BB-, citing its deteriorating financial risk profile and stretched liquidity. It also identified the low number of operational aircraft and operating losses as factors affecting performance.

The operational and financial problems reinforce each other. Cash shortages and unpaid dues make it harder to maintain aircraft, settle lessor payments and bring grounded planes back into service. A smaller operational fleet restricts flight capacity, limiting the airline's ability to carry passengers and generate revenue. The resulting pressure on earnings and cash flows makes it harder to fund maintenance and expand operations.

Can another fundraise change the trajectory?

The proposed ₹5,500-crore fundraise comes after the ₹3,000-crore QIP in 2024 and the improvement in FY25 results. But the latest decline in market share, delayed financial filings and aircraft-related payment disputes show that the earlier capital infusion has not delivered a sustained operational recovery.

The board's approval of the ₹5,500-crore fundraise is subject to the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The extent to which the fundraise improves SpiceJet's financial position and operational capacity will become clearer from its ability to mobilise the funds, bring grounded aircraft back into service and increase flight operations.