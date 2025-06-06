Friday, June 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akasa Air to launch 100 plus weekly flights from Navi Mumbai airport

Akasa Air to launch 100 plus weekly flights from Navi Mumbai airport

Akasa joins IndiGo in confirming its early commitment to NMIA

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Akasa Air will start more than 100 weekly domestic flights from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), expanding to more than 300 domestic and over 50 international weekly departures in the winter schedule, it said on Friday.
 
Akasa joins IndiGo in confirming its early commitment to NMIA. Just days ago, IndiGo said it will start operations from NMIA with 18 daily departures to over 15 cities, aiming to ramp up to 79 departures by November 2025 and over 100 by March 2026
 
The old Mumbai airport and NMIA come under Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL). NMIA is expected to start operations in the next few months.
   
“No airline in India will have a larger percentage of its fleet and operations based out of NMIA than Akasa Air,” said Vinay Dube, founder & chief executive officer (CEO) of Akasa Air, emphasising the airline’s central role in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s dual-airport strategy. 
 
AAHL CEO Arun Bansal welcomed Akasa as an inaugural partner, stressing the airline’s rapid growth and forward-looking approach. NMIA, designed to decongest Mumbai’s existing airport, is slated to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million tonnes of cargo annually in its first phase, scaling to 90 million and 3.2 million tonnes respectively.
 
In addition to boosting passenger traffic, Akasa plans to establish 10 aircraft parking bases at NMIA by 2026-27 and channel its international expansion towards the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 7:39 PM IST


