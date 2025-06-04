Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Aviation regulator finds safety lapses in Turkish Airlines ops in India

Aviation regulator finds safety lapses in Turkish Airlines ops in India

DGCA detects procedural violations in Turkish Airlines' cargo and passenger services at four Indian airports; Civil Aviation Ministry orders full compliance with safety norms

The inspections were carried out between May 29 and June 2, 2025, at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru airports, under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found significant safety and procedural lapses during inspections of Turkish Airlines’ passenger and cargo operations at four major Indian airports.
 
The inspections were carried out between May 29 and June 2, 2025, at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru airports, under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.
 
Compliance with ICAO and DGCA norms ordered
 
Following the findings, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed Turkish Airlines to immediately address the violations and ensure full compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices, as well as DGCA regulations.
   
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said the airline must implement corrective actions promptly. The DGCA also indicated that a follow-up inspection will be conducted to ensure continuous safety oversight.

Key lapses identified in inspection
 
The DGCA inspection highlighted critical issues, including marshaller competency, aircraft maintenance practices, handling of dangerous goods, and deficiencies in the ground handling agreement.
 
One of the most serious concerns emerged at Hyderabad airport, where services were being provided without a formal agreement between Turkish Airlines and the current ground handling agent, Globe Ground India.
 
Previously, Turkish Airlines had engaged the Turkish firm Celebi as its ground handling provider. However, Celebi came under scrutiny for alleged security lapses, leading to the termination of its contract. In response, the firm and its subsidiaries filed four public interest litigations in different High Courts across the country.
 
Course correction mandated by DGCA
 
The DGCA has instructed Turkish Airlines to undertake immediate course correction and reinforce compliance with safety protocols. A follow-up investigation will be conducted to monitor the airline’s adherence to required standards.
 
Geopolitical backdrop: outrage over Turkey's stance
 
The report comes amid diplomatic tensions, as Turkey’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor has sparked widespread outrage in India.
 

Topics : Aviation News Turkey DGCA airlines

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

