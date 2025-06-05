Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaipur Airport gets major infra upgrade to boost capacity, user experience

Jaipur Airport gets major infra upgrade to boost capacity, user experience

As many as 14 projects, cumulatively exceeding Rs 600 crore, have been launched to transform various facets of the airport to enhance efficiency

Jaipur International Airport Ltd (JIAL) is a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Jaipur International Airport Ltd has started a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and accommodating the increasing number of travellers.

As many as 14 projects, cumulatively exceeding Rs 600 crore, have been launched to transform various facets of the airport to enhance efficiency and overall passenger experience, an official said.

"These projects collectively aim to elevate the infrastructure of Jaipur Airport, ensuring it meets international benchmarks and provides an enhanced travel experience," he said.

Under the plan, Terminal 2 is being expanded, which, he said, is a crucial component of the infrastructure development plan.

"The 15,000 sq mt of expansion will enhance the overall capacity of the existing terminal. Currently, the terminal has 39 check-in counters with 24 new counters planned to be added during the expansion. This will bring the total number of check-in counters to 63, significantly reducing passenger wait times," he added.

In addition to the new check-in counters, the airport is also introducing eight additional Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) counters.

"The security screening process will also be enhanced with the addition of nine new X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) machines, which will double this number to 18. Automotive Tray Retrieval System will be another unique feature of this extension. This increase will enable fast and thorough screening of other baggage," he said.

Boarding gates will increase from six to ten. Similarly, two new entry gates will be added, taking the total number to six.

The installation of two new aerobridges on the second floor of T2 will facilitate easier boarding and deboarding of passengers and will reduce the turnaround time.

The official said that the plan includes the development of a 6,000 sq mts new forecourt area in the porch area.

"The construction of the forecourt is designed to improve the overall accessibility and convenience for passengers arriving at or departing from the airport. The area will have over 11 retail counters and other public utility spaces," he said.

Over 40,000 sq mts of landscaped area will have aesthetically carved pedestrian walkways, lawns and green area comprising seasonal flowers.

Upgradation of the apron at T-11 would enable the accommodation of more aircraft and improve operational efficiency. Extension of the canopy at T-2 to provide better protection from the elements and improve passenger comfort, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jaipur Indian airports Aviation sector

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

