Monday, November 10, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Akasa Air to start international flights from Delhi in coming weeks

Akasa Air to start international flights from Delhi in coming weeks

The airline, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 30 planes and flies to 24 domestic and six international destinations

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air, currently, flies to six international cities -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand) | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air will soon start overseas flights from the national capital and also expects faster aircraft deliveries from Boeing, a senior airline official said on Monday.

The airline, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 30 planes and flies to 24 domestic and six international destinations.

"We will soon have international departures from Delhi," Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said.

Currently, the airline has 24 daily departures from Delhi.

At a briefing in the national capital, he also said the airline will look at operating flights to various overseas destinations, including Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Tashkent.

 

Also Read

Akasa Air

Man tries to open emergency exit on flight at Varanasi airport; arrested

Akasa Air CEO, Vinay Dube

Akasa Air will consider flights to Kenya, Egypt, other countries: CEO

Vinay Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans to launch IPO within 2-5 years, says CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans IPO within 2-5 years, to restart pilot hiring next year

Akasa Air

DGCA flags 'repetitive, persistent' procedural lapses in Akasa Air's audit

Akasa Air, currently, flies to six international cities -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand).

The airline has a firm order for a total of 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes and has been facing aircraft delivery delays.

With Boeing increasing production, Iyer said Akasa Air expects aircraft to come faster.

"We are very happy with ancillary revenue growth trajectory," Iyer said and emphasised that at present, there is an equilibrium in terms of load factors and airfares.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

AAI to take charge of Naini Saini airport; MoU signed in Modi's presence

Delhi airport

Ops normal at Delhi airport; govt to carry out analysis of ATC glitch

Delhi airport

All flight operations return to normal after glitch: Delhi airport operator

Supreme Court, SC

Pilot-in-command not to be blamed for Air India crash, observes SC

Aviation fuels

Govt to soon launch sustainable aviation fuel policy: Aviation Ministerpremium

Topics : Akasa Air Boeing airlines Indian airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon