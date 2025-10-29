Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akasa Air plans to launch IPO within 2-5 years, says CEO Vinay Dube

Dube said, "There is no next phase we are planning. Our next phase should be an IPO in a two to five-year time period."

Akasa Air plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) within the next two to five years, its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vinay Dube said on Wednesday, adding that the airline remains “well capitalised at every step” to ensure flexibility and resilience as it expands operations.
 
When asked during a panel discussion at the Aviation India 2025 summit about further fund-raising plans, Dube said, “There is no next phase we are planning. Our next phase should be an IPO in a two to five-year time period.”
 
He added that Akasa’s philosophy is to remain well capitalised to handle unforeseen challenges. “If we have to pivot and do something different, we are always well capitalised,” he noted.
 
 
Explaining the rationale behind the airline’s recent fund-raise, Dube said, “One of the mistakes that airlines have made in the past is being undercapitalised. So, we made sure we got money before we needed it. Because when you need money, no one is willing to give it to you.”
 
Akasa Air had, on August 19, announced the completion of its strategic investment transactions — first unveiled in February — after securing all regulatory approvals. The fund-raising brought in Premji Invest, 360 ONE Asset, and Claypond Capital, along with additional capital from the Jhunjhunwala family, to support the airline’s expansion and long-term growth plans.
 
The transaction is estimated at around $125 million, according to people familiar with the matter. Akasa said the funds will be used to expand operations, enhance customer experience, and invest in safety, reliability, and advanced technology. The airline has set a target of becoming one of the world’s top 30 carriers by 2030.
   

Akasa Air IPO India Aviation

Oct 29 2025

