Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card for foreign travellers from Oct 1

Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card for foreign travellers from Oct 1

The facility, under the Bureau of Immigration, will be launched like similar ones in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia

Delhi Airport | File Image

Travellers can fill out the form up to three days before their arrival | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-Arrival Card facility will be available for foreign travellers at the Delhi airport from October 1, a system that will allow international passengers to fill out their arrival information online replacing the manual paper-based cards.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a release, on Tuesday said the facility will ease the arrival process for travellers, improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport's sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage.

The facility will be launched under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration. Similar facilities are available at airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia, according to the release.

 

"The new system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper-based cards at the airport," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said.

Travellers can fill out the form up to three days before their arrival.

In June 2024, India's first "Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme" (FTI-TTP) was launched at Delhi airport for Indian nationals and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airport, mumbai airport, adani airport

Airport passenger traffic likely to hit post-Covid low in FY26: Icra

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Airport operators, AAI flag concerns over proposed service quality normspremium

airport, mumbai airport, adani airport

Mumbai airport sees over 5 million international arrivals in Jan-Aug: MIAL

Flight, plane, Airplane

Icra cuts FY26 domestic air growth to 4-6%, August traffic stagnates

Airbus

Airbus directors to visit Delhi as govt pushes for Make in India plans

Topics : Delhi airport Indira Gandhi International Airport immigration Foreign tourist arrivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon