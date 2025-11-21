Friday, November 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AI Express to start Navi Mumbai flights to Bengaluru, Delhi from Dec 25

AI Express to start Navi Mumbai flights to Bengaluru, Delhi from Dec 25

The new services from Navi Mumbai further complement Air India Express' expanding network from Bengaluru, which remains one of its key hubs, it said

From January 2026, the airline said, it will operate twice-daily services on both these routes. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Domestic carrier Air India Express on Friday said it will commence flight services from Navi Mumbai International Airport from December 25, with its first flight departing for Bengaluru from the newly-constructed facility.

Starting December 25, the first day of commercial operations at the airport, Air India Express will operate daily flights to Bengaluru and five weekly flights to Delhi, which are its two largest domestic hubs, the airline said.

Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Tata Group-owned Air India, recently introduced routes from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jodhpur, and Udaipur.

The airline operates more than 530 weekly flights from the city, Air India Express said, adding that it also recently inaugurated direct flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

"We are happy to work with the airport as it opens up capacity for Mumbai and its catchment area, putting one of India's largest transport hubs back on a rapid growth trajectory," said Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express.

Air India Express will offer direct connectivity to Bengaluru and New Delhi, and seamless onward connections on both AIX and AI networks.

"Going forward, we will add more flights in a phased manner as we expand our operations at Navi Mumbai," Singh added.

Air India Express currently operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 45 domestic and 16 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of 115 aircraft, comprising 75 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air india express Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai international airport Bengaluru Delhi airport

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

