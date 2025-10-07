DGCA seeks Boeing response after emergency system glitch on Air India jet

India's air safety regulator has sought more information from Boeing Co after an emergency power system was activated on an Air India 787 Dreamliner on Saturday, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Boeing and Air India spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The crew of the aircraft - which was flying from the northern Indian city of Amritsar to Birmingham, UK - detected deployment of the power system, known as the Ram Air Turbine, during the final approach, Air India said on Sunday.
In July, Indian investigators said the RAT had been deployed during the initial climb before the Air India Boeing 787 crash which killed 260 people the previous month.
A preliminary report by Indian investigators showed the plane's fuel engine switches had almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff just after takeoff.
