Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

Following discussions with airlines, the regulator said carriers have committed to deploying extra capacity to meet higher travel demand

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash

The ministry said the regulator would “maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers’ interests during the festive season.” | File Image

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to add additional flights across key routes to prevent a spike in airfares during the festive season.
 
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “DGCA is mandated by the ministry to keep a watch on airfares, especially during the festive season, and take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices.”
 
Following discussions with airlines, the regulator said carriers have committed to deploying extra capacity to meet higher travel demand.
 
IndiGo will operate approximately 730 additional flights across 42 sectors; Air India and Air India Express together will deploy about 486 additional flights across 20 sectors; and SpiceJet will add nearly 546 flights across 38 sectors.
   
“The DGCA proactively took up the matter with airlines and asked them to augment flight capacities for the festive season by deploying additional flights to meet high demand,” the ministry said.

Also Read

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Domestic air traffic at 12 mn in Aug; flight delays hit 74,381 people: DGCA

labour productivity, india growth, output per worker, economic development, workforce capability, productivity strategy, national initiatives, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, skill development, manufacturing growth, india economy, dig

Best of BS Opinion: A sobering set of data reveals India's infirmities

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA proposes easing aircraft leasing conditions in boost for IndiGo

Air India Express

Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

'Very unfortunate': SC on pilot's error leaks in Air India crash probe

 
The October–December period typically witnesses heavy travel due to festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Christmas, leading to fare spikes on popular routes.
 
The ministry said the regulator would “maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers’ interests during the festive season.”
 
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Indian carriers are scheduled to operate 22,945 domestic flights per week in October, which is 2.1 per cent lower year-on-year.

More From This Section

Air India

RAT deployed on Air India's Birmingham-bound plane, aircraft lands safely

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

IndiGo

India, China airlines to vie for bigger market share as skies openpremium

plane crash

A-I 171 crash probe agency denies pilots' body request for representation

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo to start Manchester, Bali, Krabi flights from Delhi this month

Topics : DGCA Airline sector civil aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon