Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

The incident occurred on the flight IX-1086, which departed Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 at 8 am on Monday and landed in Varanasi at 10.27 am

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety norms, unauthorised persons are prohibited from entering the cockpit, and any such attempt would violate regulations. (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

In a mid-flight scare, a passenger on an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi tried to open the cockpit door while looking for the lavatory, the airline confirmed on Monday.
 
“We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation," the Air India Express said, as quoted by news ANI.
 
 
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety norms, unauthorised persons are prohibited from entering the cockpit, and any such attempt would violate regulations. 
 
The incident occurred on the flight IX-1086, which departed Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 at 8 am on Monday and landed in Varanasi at 10.27 am.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the passenger, travelling with eight others, entered the cockpit area and even entered the correct passcode. However, the captain blocked the door, suspecting a hijacking attempt.
 
Upon landing, the passenger and their companions were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for questioning.
 
This is not the first such incident. Earlier this year, two passengers on a SpiceJet flight were offloaded at the Delhi airport after trying to force their way into the cockpit while the plane was taxiing.
 
In a similar case last year, a 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to open the cockpit door of an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain, which led to an emergency landing in Mumbai, reported India Today.
 

Topics : air india express Aviation DGCA CISF BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

