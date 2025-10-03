Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Domestic air traffic at 12 mn in Aug; flight delays hit 74,381 people: DGCA

Domestic air traffic at 12 mn in Aug; flight delays hit 74,381 people: DGCA

In August, the passenger number stood at 12 million, lower than 13.1 million recorded in the same period a year ago

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

However, the traffic quantum was higher in August compared to July, when it stood at 12.6 million.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic airlines flew 12 million passengers in August, lower than 13.1 million people carried by them in the year-ago period, according to the latest official data.

However, the traffic quantum was higher in August compared to July, when it stood at 12.6 million.

IndiGo's domestic market fell to 64.2 per cent in August against 65.2 per cent in July, while that of Air India Group -- comprising Air India and Air India Express -- rose to 27.3 per cent from 26.2 per cent during the same period.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2025 were 1,107.26 lakhs as against 1054.66 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 4.99 per cent and a monthly growth of -1.40 per cent," DGCA said in its monthly traffic report for August.

 

In August, the passenger number stood at 12 million, lower than 13.1 million recorded in the same period a year ago.

Also Read

labour productivity, india growth, output per worker, economic development, workforce capability, productivity strategy, national initiatives, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, skill development, manufacturing growth, india economy, dig

Best of BS Opinion: A sobering set of data reveals India's infirmities

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA proposes easing aircraft leasing conditions in boost for IndiGo

Air India Express

Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

'Very unfortunate': SC on pilot's error leaks in Air India crash probe

Char dham yatra

DGCA approves resumption of helicopter operations for Char Dham Yatra

Meanwhile, the market share of Akasa Air dipped to 5.4 per cent in August from 5.5 per cent in the previous month, and that of SpiceJet remained unchanged at 2 per cent.

In August, government-owned Alliance Air's market share slipped to 0.3 per cent from 0.4 per cent in July. Star Air and Fly91's market share remained unchanged at 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

A total of 1,407 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines, and the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried in August was around 1.09.

As per the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) data, a total of 74,381 passengers were affected due to flight delays, and airlines shelled out Rs 1.18 crore towards facilitation in August.

As many as 36,362 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations, with airlines spending Rs 64.51 lakh for compensation and facilities.

DGCA said a total of 705 passengers were denied boarding, and carriers spent Rs 24.52 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

In terms of On-Time Performance in August, IndiGo topped the list with 90.6 per cent, followed by Akasa Air (87 per cent), Air India Group (84.5 per cent), SpiceJet (68.2 per cent) and Alliance Air (55.2 per cent).

OTP is computed for six metro airports -- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DGCA

DGCA releases first ranking of flying schools, none achieve top grade

Air India

Air India, Airbus set up joint venture pilot training facility in Haryana

Delhi Airport | File Image

Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card for foreign travellers from Oct 1

airport, mumbai airport, adani airport

Airport passenger traffic likely to hit post-Covid low in FY26: Icra

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Airport operators, AAI flag concerns over proposed service quality normspremium

Topics : DGCA india air traffic Air traffic Domestic Air Traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon