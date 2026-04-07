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DGCA temporarily relaxes pilot duty time limits for long-haul long flights

The DGCA move is aimed at ensuring pilot availability for smooth operations, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Asangba Chuba Ao, told reporters during a media briefing

airlines, pilot, aviation

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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Airline regulator DGCA has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitation (FDTL) for long-haul flights, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) move is aimed at ensuring pilot availability for smooth operations, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Asangba Chuba Ao, told reporters during a media briefing.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation Aviation News BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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