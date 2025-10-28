Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pilots union accuses DGCA of defying court orders on flight duty time

Pilots union accuses DGCA of defying court orders on flight duty time

Federation of Indian Pilots warns of contempt plea after DGCA relaxes night duty limits under new flight duty time norms despite High Court directions

The DGCA has not yet issued a public statement on the matter. | File Image

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Tuesday accused the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of “wilful disobedience” of the Delhi High Court’s orders, alleging that the regulator’s reported relaxation of night duty limits for pilots under the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms violates its own affidavit and undertaking before the court.
 
The new FDTL norms, scheduled to take effect from November 1, originally limited pilots to two landings between midnight and 6 am, with a maximum duty period of 10 hours during this window. However, the DGCA has now reportedly allowed three landings if a pilot’s duty falls between midnight and 1:55 am or between 5 am and 6 am, provided the pilot is subsequently rested for double the length of duty hours. The change was reportedly made following requests from airlines citing operational constraints.
   
FIP calls change contempt of court
 
Representing over 6,000 pilots and aviation professionals across India, FIP said the relaxation amounts to contempt of court as the DGCA had committed before the Delhi High Court that the new FDTL rules—formally known as the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) 2024 rules—would be implemented strictly from November 1.
 
“The DGCA is thus bound by its own solemn undertaking and the directions of the Honourable Court. Any decision to extend, defer, or modify the implementation of CAR 2024 without the leave of the Honourable High Court would be contrary to law, in breach of judicial assurance, and tantamount to wilful disobedience of the Court’s orders,” FIP said in its letter to the DGCA.

The pilots’ body has asked the regulator to withdraw any communication granting relaxation to airlines and to reaffirm within 48 hours that the CAR 2024 norms will be enforced exactly as per the timelines recorded in the court’s orders dated February 24 and April 7. FIP warned that it would initiate contempt proceedings if the DGCA failed to comply.
 
Rules aimed at reducing pilot fatigue
 
The revised FDTL framework was designed to address long-standing concerns about pilot fatigue, especially during late-night operations when alertness levels are typically lowest. It was one of the key safety reforms introduced following years of consultation with airlines, pilot unions, and safety experts.
 
The DGCA has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.
 

DGCA flights Pilots

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

