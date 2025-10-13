Alliance Air to offer fixed ticket prices under MoCA’s affordability plan

With an aim to make air travel more affordable and predictable, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday launched a new initiative under which government-owned regional carrier Alliance Air will introduce fixed ticket prices that remain constant irrespective of booking dates. The scheme will begin with a pilot phase between October 13 and December 31.
The scheme will be implemented on select routes during the pilot phase.
Alliance Air currently operates about 390 flights per week from various small destinations such as Dimapur, Aizawl, Jagdalpur, Jalgaon, Bilaspur, Bikaner, and Rupsi, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. It operates small aircraft such as ATR and Dornier turboprops in its fleet.
Minister launches ‘Fare Se Fursat’ fixed-fare scheme
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the scheme, titled Fare Se Fursat, describing it as a step towards giving passengers “freedom from the stress of fluctuating airfares.” The initiative, he said, aligns with the government’s goal of democratising aviation and making it accessible to India’s middle and lower-middle classes.
“The Fare Se Fursat scheme perfectly aligns with the core principles of the regional connectivity UDAN scheme. Today, Alliance Air is carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising aviation and making it affordable for the middle class, lower-middle class, and neo-middle class,” the minister said at the launch event in New Delhi.
Scheme aligns with UDAN’s regional connectivity goals
The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, launched in 2016, provides airlines with viability gap funding, reduced taxes, and operational incentives to operate flights on unserved and underserved routes.
According to MoCA, unlike the prevailing dynamic pricing system that adjusts fares in real time based on demand and availability, Alliance Air will offer a single fixed fare that will remain unchanged even for last-minute bookings. The pilot project will be rolled out across select routes to assess “passenger response and operational viability,” it added.
The launch event was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Alliance Air Chairman Amit Kumar, and the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajarshi Sen.
Focus on affordability, transparency, and passenger comfort
Naidu said the scheme represents a “bold and exemplary step” by Alliance Air in prioritising public service over profitability.
The minister also linked the move to his broader efforts to make Indian aviation more passenger-centric. “Since taking charge of the Ministry, my focus has been on making aviation more people-oriented,” he said, pointing to other affordability measures such as Udan Yatri Cafes at airports, which offer tea for Rs 10, coffee for Rs 20, and snacks for Rs 20.
By offering fare transparency and stability, the fixed pricing model aims to reduce anxiety among passengers about last-minute fare spikes — a common issue in India’s aviation market.
Alliance Air’s role in regional connectivity
Alliance Air, which plays a pivotal role in the government’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN, connects Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to the national aviation network. The airline operates flights to destinations that are often underserved by private carriers.