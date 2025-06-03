Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IATA urges aircraft makers to support airlines facing GPS spoofing risks

IATA urges aircraft makers to support airlines facing GPS spoofing risks

As GPS spoofing incidents rise globally, IATA urges aircraft makers to offer guidance and calls for global coordination to protect navigation systems and flight safety

Nick Careen, Senior Vice-President of Operations, Safety and Security at IATA | Photo: IATA website

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Amid a surge in global positioning system (GPS) interference and spoofing incidents, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday called on aircraft manufacturers to provide technical guidance and support to help address the escalating risks.
 
Nick Careen, Senior Vice-President of Operations, Safety and Security at IATA—which represents over 350 airlines worldwide—stressed the need for improved communication and coordination between civil and military stakeholders to counter GPS-related threats effectively.
 
Spoofing undermines critical flight navigation systems 
GPS spoofing refers to the manipulation of GPS signals by transmitting false data, potentially misleading aircraft navigation systems. GPS plays a critical role in aviation, supporting accurate flight routing, progress tracking and safe landings by providing precise location information.
   
IATA noted that aircraft manufacturers must continue to support operators with appropriate guidance. The association also emphasised the importance of international cooperation through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to develop robust, future-proof navigation technologies.

Global coordination is also needed to establish standardised protocols enabling states to notify flight crews of interference events in real time. 
 
Collaboration with EASA and industry stakeholders underway 
Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), Careen added that IATA is working closely with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to address GPS spoofing threats.
 
Responding to a query, he also confirmed a rise in reported turbulence incidents. However, he cautioned against linking this trend directly to climate change, saying it was “way too early” to make such a conclusion. 
 
India reports hundreds of GPS interference incidents 
Between November 2023 and February 2025, India recorded 465 incidents of GPS interference and spoofing, primarily in border regions near Amritsar and Jammu.
 
Several airlines reported that aircraft operating in and around Amritsar experienced GPS/GNSS interference. These reports followed a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in 2023, which prompted increased awareness and monitoring of GPS spoofing incidents.

Topics : Aviation News GPS tracker aircraft airlines BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

