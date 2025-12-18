Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / CCI to probe IndiGo on complaint from informant over flight disruptions

CCI to probe IndiGo on complaint from informant over flight disruptions

The CCI first conducts a preliminary inquiry based on the information received, and then, based on the findings, it directs the Director General's office to start a formal investigation

IndiGo has already refunded tickets worth more than ₹800 crore.. (Photo:PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided to launch an inquiry into IndiGo airline based on a complaint it received from an informant after recent flight disruptions. A press statement issued by the Commission said, “CCI has taken cognisance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes.”  
The two-sentence statement issued by the antitrust watchdog further added: "Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002." 
The CCI first conducts a preliminary inquiry based on the information received, and then, based on the findings, it directs the Director General's office to start a formal investigation.  India’s largest airline, IndiGo, which accounts for over 60 per cent of the country’s domestic air traffic, recently found itself at the centre of a crisis, cancelling thousands of flights starting early December. The airline has already refunded tickets worth more than ₹800 crore.  The disruption began after revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules came into effect on November 1. These rules increased mandatory rest hours, restricted night duties, and mandated 48 hours of weekly rest for flight crew.  The airline is also under scrutiny from the civil aviation ministry over the widespread disruptions. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has said that no airline, regardless of its size, will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers. 
 

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

