Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo tops Air India in international passenger traffic in Jul-Sep quarter

IndiGo tops Air India in international passenger traffic in Jul-Sep quarter

IndiGo emerged as India's largest international carrier in July-September 2025, overtaking the Air India group in passenger traffic amid capacity cuts and aircraft constraints at Tata-owned airlines

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo has also increased its international winter schedule by 14.5 per cent to 44,035 flights between October 26 and March 27 next year.(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo topped Air India in international passenger traffic during the July–September 2025 quarter, carrying 4.14 million passengers, marginally ahead of the Air India Group’s combined 4.10 million, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
 
Air India flew 2.38 million international passengers during the period, while Air India Express accounted for 1.72 million, placing IndiGo ahead of each Tata Group airline individually as well as the group collectively.
 
This is the first time in the last six years that IndiGo has surpassed Air India, according to The Times of India. 
   
Notably, Air India's share was reduced after one of its Boeing 787 aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad airport shortly after take-off, claiming 260 lives. Soon after the crash, the airline announced a 15 per cent reduction in its international widebody operations. The airline has also been operating below potential capacity as many older aircraft are regularly pulled out of service for cabin upgrades, while deliveries of new planes from both Boeing and Airbus have been delayed due to supply-chain challenges.

Also Read

electric vs manual toothbrush, electric toothbrush benefits, manual toothbrush technique

Do electric toothbrushes really beat manual ones for plaque and gum health?

artificial intelligence, AI,

Copyright Act under review to address generative AI challenges, says Centre

winter hormones reproductive health

How winter's hormonal shifts and low sunlight affect reproductive health

US visa, US immigration, green card

US visa interviews: Why applicants get 221(g) slips and what they mean

Meta

Meta moves to single age-check system as global child safety rules tighten

 
Other Indian carriers trailed far behind the top three, with SpiceJet carrying 0.31 million international passengers during the quarter and Akasa Air flying just 0.21 million. 

Will IndiGo's jump sustain?

According to recent data by gl­obal aviation analytics company Cirium, IndiGo has also overtaken the Air India group in the number of scheduled flights as well as seats during this winter schedule (October-March).
 
IndiGo has increased its international winter schedule by 14.5 per cent to 44,035 flights between October 26 and March 27 next year, compared with 38,481 flights in the previous winter schedule from October 27 last year to March 26.
 
In contrast, the Air India group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, has cut its winter schedule by over 9 per cent, with flights reduced from 45,958 last winter to 41,626 this season.
 
However, the number of flights and seats cleared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation may be revised. Moreover, IndiGo has also been directed by the ministry to cut its schedule by 10 per cent to help stabilise its operations.
 
This comes at a time when the budget carrier is grappling with multiple investigations and flight reductions due to the massive disruptions caused during the first ten days of December. Between December 1 and December 9, the budget carrier cancelled over 4,200 flights as it struggled to manage its pilot duty roster under the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.
 
Notably, during this chaos period, the airline only cancelled 2.4 per cent of its 2,702 international flights, as against 25 per cent of its total 17,404 domestic flights, reported the Times of India

More From This Section

With over 5,500 IndiGo flights cancelled across airports in the first few days of December, this is India's worst aviation crisis | File photo: PTI

Recent airport chaos sparks competition in India's aviation sectorpremium

Aeroplane

Dense fog grounds 200 flights for second straight day in northern India

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Low visibility leads to 300 flight cancellations across northern India

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Delhi Fog

Dense fog grips Delhi as airlines warn of flight delays, disruptions

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

AAI's Mumbai radar to be moved, freeing land for affordable housing: Naidu

Topics : Aviation IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Air India air india express DGCA BS Web Reports Air traffic Domestic airlines international flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon