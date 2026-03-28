IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after engine failure
There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft
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A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam, carrying 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to an engine failure, according to sources.
"Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure," a source said.
There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, the source said.
The flight landed at 10.59 am as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:21 PM IST