DGCA tells pilots to resist pressure on VVIP flights, stress safety norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday told pilots flying VVIPs that they must remain free from pressure and should refuse to operate a flight if safety is in doubt.

On January 28, a Learjet 45 aircraft owned by charter flight operator VSR Ventures crashed inside Baramati airport, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

In its circular on the “carriage of central, state and other dignitaries,” the DGCA on Friday explicitly stated that flight crew must not be subjected to “undue pressure” to undertake flights. The regulator also barred direct last-minute instructions from VVIPs or their staff to pilots, stating that any such changes must be routed through the operator’s management instead of being communicated to the cockpit.

As per the circular, there will now be a mandatory passenger briefing for VVIPs. Before each departure, pilots will now hand over a standard pamphlet, which will clearly state that while all due care has been taken for safety and comfort, aircraft operations have limitations related to weather conditions, visibility, and night operations at certain airfields.

The pamphlet will explicitly tell passengers that decisions on continuation, diversion, or cancellation of the flight rest with the crew and must be respected, and that the crew must remain free from any external pressure or undue influence. This is aimed at setting expectations upfront and reducing the likelihood of pressure being exerted mid-flight.

The DGCA mentioned that pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers are responsible for planning and conducting flights, and these decisions must rely on technical judgment rather than external influence.

To strengthen operational safety, the regulator mandated the use of twin-engine aircraft for such flights, along with a minimum of two pilots on board. Twin-engine aircraft are considered safer because they can continue flying even if one engine fails, reducing the risk during emergencies.

The aircraft used for VVIP transport must be equipped to operate under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), the DGCA mentioned. This means the aircraft must have advanced navigation and communication systems that allow pilots to fly safely even in poor visibility, such as during fog or heavy rain, without relying solely on visual cues. A functional weather radar, which helps detect storms and turbulence ahead, will now be mandatory, the regulator said.

The DGCA also tightened checks on aircraft readiness. Planes must be inspected and certified before such flights, and any defect in engines, instruments, or systems reported by the pilot or detected during ground inspection must be fixed before the next take-off. In addition, fuel quality must be verified during refuelling, and sufficient fuel must be carried to cover not just the planned journey but also contingencies such as diversions, it said.

The regulator also brought operational preparedness on the ground under scrutiny. Operators and state authorities will now ensure that helipads or airstrips intended for landing are inspected at least 24 hours in advance. For remote or “uncontrolled” airfields, which lack full-time air traffic control or infrastructure, operators must obtain a no-objection certificate from district authorities.

Local administrations will now confirm the availability of essential services at the airport such as security, fire-fighting, and rescue support before granting landing permission. The regulator also directed that all baggage be screened before loading, adding another layer of security to such flights.