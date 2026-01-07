IndiGo inducts first A321 XLR aircraft for non-stop Delhi-Athens service

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Wednesday received its first Airbus A321 XLR aircraft at the Delhi airport, and will be deployed for non-stop services to Athens from Delhi and Mumbai starting later this month.

Of the total order of 40 A321 XLR aircraft, nine are expected to be delivered in the 2026 calendar year.

After its first international induction to operate non-stop services to Athens, subsequent aircraft will be deployed on existing routes such as Istanbul, Turkey, and Denpasar, Bali, the airline said.

The aircraft that are to be inducted into the fleet later will enable the airline to expand to new long-haul routes in Europe and East Asia, it said.

IndiGo is the first Indian carrier to have inducted the long-range variant of the Airbus A321neo in its fleet, and the airline said that the move is a significant step as part of its long-term international expansion strategy.

"It is an important milestone as we prepare to redefine long-haul travel for India. The advanced capabilities of this aircraft enable us to reach newer regions across the globe and further strengthen India's position as a key player in international aviation. This reinforces our commitment to giving wings to the nation by connecting it to the world," said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

The next-generation narrow-body aircraft with a range of up to 8,700 kms and enhanced fuel efficiency, the Airbus A321 XLR, will enable IndiGo to serve longer international routes from India while maintaining high-cost efficiency, the airline said.

The aircraft features a dual class configuration offering 12 IndiGo Stretch (business class) and 183 economy class seats.

"We remain committed to supporting the airline (IndiGo) as it continues to give wings to the nation's aviation aspirations. By opening up mid-to-long-haul routes that were previously unreachable by single-aisle aircraft, this delivery serves as a catalyst for IndiGo's international growth while significantly enhancing India's global connectivity," said Jurgen Westermeier, President & Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

The A321 XLR will act as a bridge, linking Indian cities to new destinations across the world and further support India's ambition to become a global aviation hub, he added.