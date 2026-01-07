Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Hospitality sector needs reforms, infra status to drive growth: HAI

Hospitality sector needs reforms, infra status to drive growth: HAI

Kachru, who is also Chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, urged "policymakers to prioritise sector-specific reforms to drive growth and resilience in the hospitality sector"

Hotel

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hotel Association of India on Wednesday called policymakers to prioritise sector-specific reforms to drive growth and resilience in the hospitality sector, while reiterating demand for infrastructure status and allowing of industry benefits to hotels.

Sharing the hospitality industry's expectations in the upcoming Union Budget, Hotel Association of India (HAI) President K B Kachru said the hotel sector should be given due recognition for its significant contribution to GDP, jobs, and foreign exchange earnings.

Kachru, who is also Chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, urged "policymakers to prioritise sector-specific reforms to drive growth and resilience in the hospitality sector".

"The hotel sector should be given due recognition for its significant contribution to GDP, jobs, and foreign exchange earnings. The key policy interventions are according the infrastructure status and allowing industry benefits to hotels," he said in a statement.

 

This will encourage investments in the sector and unleash the full potential of hotels to generate employment and play the desired role in realising India's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Viksit Bharat, Kachru said.

Also Read

Jensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Huang says next generation of chips is in full production

green cave

Green cave in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district soon to boost tourismpremium

Surviving Climate Anxiety

Surviving Climate Anxiety: A manifesto for flourishing in climate changepremium

us tariffs

Par panel examines impact of US tariff hikes on key Indian industries

oil, crude oil,

Saudi cuts crude oil prices again amid growing competing suppliespremium

A harmonised infrastructure status for the hotel industry will facilitate easier financing, longer loan tenures, and lower interest rates, enabling smoother access to capital and reducing project delays caused by financial constraints.

Kachru further said there is "a need to further improve the ease of doing business by reducing both the number and the costs of approvals, NoCs and clearances required to build and operate hotels".

"A single-window clearance mechanism is a provision that requires urgent attention. Reinstating the rewards scheme for forex earnings, higher rates of depreciation for hotels are recommended," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mining

Coal India's ECL deploys AI drones to monitor green cover in mining areas

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

AI adoption highest among Indians: How it is changing shopping trends

telecom, TRAI

Trai empanels RANext as digital connectivity rating agency for buildings

Homes, Property, residential building

Housing sales dip 1% in top-8 cities, average price grows up to 19%: Report

chip

India starts anti-dumping probe into nylon chip imports from China, Russia

Topics : Industry News Hospitality sector BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon