Investigation into deadly Air India crash in final stage, says govt
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the investigation into last year's crash, which killed 260 people, was nearing completion while opposing a separate probe plea
Reuters NEW DELHI
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The investigation into last year's Air India crash that killed 260 people is in its final stage, the Indian government said on Wednesday.
"We are at the fag end (of the investigation)," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition by the father of the flight's captain, Sumeet Sabharwal, seeking a separate independent investigation into the accident.
Mehta asked the court to adjourn the case for two to three weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 3:55 PM IST