Heavy rain causes waterlogging at Noida airport, no flight disruption

Noida International Airport said on Tuesday that extremely heavy rainfall over a short period caused rainwater to enter the passage connecting the terminal with the parking area, after videos showing waterlogging in parts of the newly opened airport surfaced on social media.

“Following extremely heavy rainfall over a short period, rainwater entered the passage connecting the terminal with the parking area,” the airport said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Air India pilot fails 2nd drug test: All about Delhi-Phuket flight incident Airport teams responded promptly and cleared the water in under 30 minutes, the operator said. Traffic was rerouted through an alternative route during this period, while passengers were allowed to be picked up directly at the kerb.

“As a result, there was minimal impact on operations, and no flights were disrupted,” the airport said.

The operator said it was reviewing the incident and would take corrective measures where required.

“Our team is looking into the incident and will take corrective action where required,” it said.

Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated on March 28 and began commercial operations on June 15, with IndiGo operating the first commercial flight. The airport began with domestic services and, in its first phase, is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually.

The airport is directly connected to the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and is being developed in four phases. Its master plan envisages expanding annual passenger-handling capacity to 70 million after completion of the fourth phase.