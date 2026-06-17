Noida International Airport starts cargo operations with first cargo flight

The Noida International Airport (NIA) began freight operations with the arrival of the first cargo plane on Wednesday, two days after starting commercial passenger flights on June 15.

The first cargo flight, a Boeing 737-800F operated by Afcom Holdings between Chennai and Noida, was welcomed with a water cannon salute at the airport's cargo hub.

AISATS Multi Modal Cargo Hub (MMCH) at NIA handled the domestic freighter flight at its integrated cargo terminal, with the aircraft carrying nearly 20 tonnes of mixed cargo, including perishables, consolidation shipments, auto components and mobile devices.

This marked a major step towards establishing NIA as a logistics gateway for northern India by integrating air cargo handling, warehousing and multimodal connectivity, officials said.

AISATS Chief Executive Officer Ramanathan Rajamani said the handling of the first freighter flight marked "the beginning of a new chapter in India's cargo and logistics journey".

"As supply chains become increasingly time-sensitive and interconnected, the need for integrated logistics infrastructure has never been greater.

"The MMCH has been developed to bring cargo handling, warehousing and multimodal connectivity onto a single platform, enabling faster, smarter and more efficient movement of goods," he said.

Rajamani said the logistics facility would strengthen trade flows, support businesses across north India and contribute to India's growing role in global commerce.

Afcom Holdings Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Parsuraman said the Chennai-Noida-Chennai freighter service was a milestone for the company and the country's air cargo ecosystem.

"Partnering with AISATS at the Multi Modal Cargo Hub allows us to leverage integrated infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency and reliability," he said.

According to Noida International Airport Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann, "The region's strong manufacturing, electronics and agricultural sectors require efficient and reliable cargo connectivity. The facility will help support businesses by enabling faster movement of goods and strengthening access to domestic and global markets." Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, NIA Nodal Officer and Additional CEO of YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority), said that the cargo hub, developed by AISATS, has purpose-built cold storage zones for temperature-sensitive cargo such as pharmaceuticals, fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables.

He said exporters in the surrounding YEIDA sectors would be able to move cargo from the factory floor to the aircraft hold in under 30 minutes.

Bhatia added that proposed rail spurs would connect NIA with the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai trunk lines, while the airport's proximity to the Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors would make it an intermodal hub integrating air, road and rail freight.

AISATS Chief Operating Officer Salim Chaudhary said the cargo hub, spread across 87 acres, comprises a 30-acre integrated cargo terminal and a 57-acre integrated warehousing and logistics zone.

The facility brings together cargo handling, warehousing, trucking, and digital cargo management systems within a single ecosystem to reduce transit time and improve supply chain efficiency, he said.

The facility has been designed to handle a wide range of cargo, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, electronics, engineering goods, e-commerce shipments and express cargo, officials said.