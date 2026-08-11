Air India's plane suffered glitches, turbulence during Phuket-Delhi flight

Air India's A320 plane that suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude during its flight from Phuket to Delhi last week suffered multiple technical glitches and triple hydraulic failures as well as experienced turbulence, sources said on Monday.

With the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) commencing its probe into the serious incident on August 4 that left at least 17 people injured, French agency BEA and Airbus teams will likely be arriving in the country on Tuesday to assist in the investigation, they said.

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 operated with A320 aircraft VT-EXO experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, after which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely in the national capital.

The incident is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) as per Annexure 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It pertains to aircraft accident and incident investigation.

The sources told PTI that the aircraft had experienced multiple glitches, including the auto-pilot mode getting disconnected, during the flight on August 4.

Soon after the co-pilot of the aircraft recovered control manually, there was a message of flight control stall, they added.

Various indicator switches went off briefly, and there were multiple technical and mechanical glitches, the sources said and added that the plane also experienced mid-air turbulence.

A hydraulic system uses a fluid under pressure to drive machinery or move mechanical components. Virtually all aircraft make use of some hydraulically-powered components, according to the website skybrary.

Generally, hydraulic systems are key in flight control and general functioning of the aircraft.

After managing to sort out the issues, the aircraft flew to Delhi.

An Airbus spokesperson on Monday said its team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation.

"In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," the Airbus spokesperson said in a statement.

Since the Airbus A320 plane is manufactured in France, BEA is joining the probe.

On August 9, the civil aviation ministry said that in the AI2379 flight incident, injuries were reported to a few passengers and cabin crew members on board. There were 137 passengers, including 3 infants, and 8 crew members onboard.

Meanwhile, the flight's pilot-in-command has undergone confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening indicated that the result requires further analysis, the ministry had said.

The result of the confirmatory testing is awaited.

Earlier in the day, pilots' grouping ALPA India said the use of commonly used over-the-counter medications can also trigger a "non-negative" screening result in psychoactive substance testing for pilots.