Axis Bank reduces headcount by over 3,100 in FY26 due to tech gains

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, reduced its employee headcount by over 3,100 in FY26, as its investments in technology over the years have begun to yield productivity gains.

The bank’s workforce declined from 104,400 at the end of FY25 to 101,300 at the end of FY26, with the reduction taking place gradually over the course of the year.

“The trend of headcount optimisation continues as investments made in technology over the years are beginning to yield benefits in terms of productivity,” said Subrat Mohanty, Executive Director, Axis Bank, during the post-earnings call.

Despite the reduction in headcount, the bank added around 400 branches during FY26. Mohanty said this reflects improved productivity across operations. “We are gaining productivity across the board — through training and employee enablement, improved branch productivity, and support from technology and digitisation,” he said.

He added that the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on workforce numbers is yet to fully materialise. “At present, AI is largely improving processing speed, enhancing data usage, and enabling faster end-to-end transaction completion,” Mohanty said.

According to him, the benefits of AI have so far been more visible on the business side, while its impact on headcount is expected to emerge over the next year. “What we are currently seeing is continued investment in technology, along with employee enablement and training, leading to steady productivity gains on a quarter-on-quarter basis,” he added.

The bank did not specify the segments where the reduction in headcount took place. Mohanty indicated that early gains are visible in frontline operations. “As a large distribution organisation with a significant on-ground workforce, improvements in productivity at branches and customer touchpoints are where the initial gains are coming from,” he said.

Technology investments have remained consistent over the past three to four years at 9–10 per cent of the bank’s operating income. “We view technology as a long-term strategic advantage and have continued to invest irrespective of the business cycle,” Mohanty said.