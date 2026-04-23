Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Sitharaman meets banks on AI risks after concerns over Anthropic's Mythos

Sitharaman meets banks on AI risks after concerns over Anthropic's Mythos

The meeting assumes significance in view of development of the Claude Mythos AI model by Anthropic claiming that it has found vulnerabilities in many major operating systems

FM meets heads of banks

FM meets heads of banks (Image Source: X/@FinMinIndia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met heads of banks on risks related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) following global concerns over Anthropic's Mythos model threatening data security of the financial systems.

The meeting assumes significance in view of development of the Claude Mythos AI model by Anthropic claiming that it has found vulnerabilities in many major operating systems.

According to sources, risks and measures needed to deal with AI were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting chaired by the Finance Minister deliberated on various risks that AI posed on the financial sector, sources said, adding that banks have been urged to take preemptive measures to secure their systems, data and money of customers.

 

The meeting was attended by top officials of banks, officials from Reserve Bank of India, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Also Read

Artificial intelligence, AI

Bernstein flags structural risks to India growth in open letter to PM

semiconductor, chips

China boosts 'AI for Science' computing in 2 months without US chips

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

Bernstein flags jobs, AI, and subsidy risks in open letter to PM Modi

ChatGPT

OpenAI's India test: Can massive AI use scale turn into a paying market?

Persistent Systems CEO and MD Sandeep Kalra said the firm would tweak its acquisition strategy to fulfil its goals in Europe

Tech budgets will not rise much, says Persistent CEO Sandeep Kalrapremium

According to a senior finance ministry official, the ministry and the RBI are studying the extent of risks that the Indian financial sector faces from this breach.

As per the reports, Anthropic said Mythos can outperform humans at cyber-security tasks, finding and exploiting thousands of bugs, including 27-year-old vulnerabilities, in major operating systems and web browsers.

Anthropic, an US-based artificial intelligence company, said unauthorised access was made on its new model Mythos, which is deemed too dangerous for public release.

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic's 'Project Glasswing', a controlled initiative under which select organisations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity.

Mythos is a powerful AI model that has sparked concerns among regulators about its unprecedented ability to identify digital security vulnerabilities and potential for misuse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Banks

Govt extends tenure of BoI, BoB managing directors for 3 years

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

Credit growth to slip below 12% in FY27 amid global uncertainties: Icra

NSE

Banks dangle 30% raises for dealmakers to meet IPO demand in India

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank see limited West Asia war impact, to stay vigilantpremium

Banks, Bank, Banking sector, Finance sector

Banking sector resilient; 11-13% credit growth for Jan-June likely: Survey

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman artifical intelligence Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

MI vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy in May 2026Senior Citizen FD RatesKarnataka SSLC Result 2026UP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Google Workspace IntelligenceQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table