Bank strike disrupts PSB operations across states, digital services normal

Branch-level operations at public sector banks (PSBs) were disrupted across several parts of the country on Friday as employees and officers joined a nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), affecting over-the-counter services, cash transactions and cheque clearances, banking officials said.

The impact, however, varied significantly across geographies. While operations were largely normal in Mumbai, sharper disruptions were reported in Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh, particularly in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, bankers said.

The UFBU said the strike brought banking operations in Maharashtra to a standstill, with more than one lakh employees and officers participating across the state. “Clearing exchanges could not take place and over-the-counter transactions were virtually nil. Money market and foreign exchange operations were also affected, with only limited transactions taking place,” the union said.

“In Mumbai, things are largely normal. Even employees from the head office have been deployed at branches to ensure operations continue. However, in places such as Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh, employees are being stopped from entering branches, which makes it difficult to carry out operations,” said a branch manager at Bank of Baroda.

The UFBU said attempts by some bank managements to keep branches open by deploying Scale IV and above executives did not restore normal operations because employees and officers were not available at the counters.

In Mumbai, despite branches remaining open in some locations, transaction volumes were significantly lower. Branch-level transactions fell to around one to three transactions, the branch manager said.

“The branches may appear to be open, but there will be very limited activity inside them,” the banker said, adding that cheque-related and other physical banking services were being affected.

The union said rallies and demonstrations were held at more than 25 centres across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, more than 5,000 employees and officers assembled at Azad Maidan, according to the UFBU.

Banks had issued advisories to customers ahead of the strike, asking them to complete important banking transactions beforehand. State Bank of India (SBI), in its advisory, said that while it was making efforts to provide essential services, customers were requested to use ATMs, customer service points and internet banking for their banking requirements.

Digital banking channels, meanwhile, continued to function. Internet and mobile banking, UPI and other online services remained available. Banks also said they had ensured adequate cash availability at ATMs to meet customer requirements.

“ATMs have been filled with cash and digital channels are continuing to work. Withdrawals and deposits at the branch level are being affected majorly,” said a branch manager at Union Bank of India.

The UFBU comprises seven unions — All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and Indian National Bank Employees' Federation (INBEF).

The unions are demanding the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week and settlement of residual issues. They are also opposing the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme introduced by the government.

The strike primarily affected PSBs, while private sector banks largely continued normal operations.

The UFBU said the response to the strike demonstrated the workforce's support for its demands and warned that further industrial action could follow if the issues remain unresolved. “If the issues remain unresolved, the industry is prepared for further industrial action, including an indefinite strike,” the union said.

A three-day strike is scheduled from September 28 to September 30, followed by an indefinite strike from October 26.

The September-end strike could have a greater operational impact as it coincides with the half-yearly closing period for banks, potentially disrupting branch-based transactions and other physical banking services during a critical period, banking officials said.