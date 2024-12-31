Looking ahead: Slowing credit growth, margin pressure await banks in 2025

With the likelihood of a repo rate cut in the February or April monetary policy meeting, external benchmark-linked loans of banks will be repriced immediately. However, deposit rates are expected to adjust more gradually, which could impact the net interest margin (NIM)—a key measure of profitability for banks. According to experts, private sector banks could be more affected due to their larger share of external benchmark-linked loans.
“A potential interest rate cut could give banks some breathing room, especially in terms of reducing funding costs. However, deposit rates may not fall proportionally, making it costly to raise deposits and putting continued pressure on NIM,” said Dolphy Jose, executive director, South Indian Bank.
Resource mobilisation was a key challenge for banks over the past two years, as deposit growth lagged credit uptake. Last month, however, with credit growth slowing significantly, the gap has narrowed.
According to Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, Care Edge, the reduction in the spread between lending and deposit rates due to a rate cut, competition, and the presence of term deposits in higher interest rate buckets is likely to strain banks' margins. This is particularly concerning for private sector banks, which have a high proportion of loans linked to external benchmarks.
The banking sector faces a range of regulatory challenges, including new norms on project finance, expected credit loss (ECL), liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), and subsidiary regulations. While experts believe banks can absorb the impact of these regulatory shifts due to their robust financial health and strong balance sheets, challenges remain.
According to Jose, banks could see a dip in return on assets (ROA), potentially leading to increased lending rates and stricter credit criteria.
“Project financing, in particular, might see banks becoming more selective. Public sector banks could face greater challenges compared to their private counterparts. Many banks have already expressed concerns about higher provisioning requirements, urging regulators to consider maintaining the current framework,” he said, adding that for mid-sized lenders, rising credit costs could make project financing less appealing, pushing them to reassess their involvement in this segment.
The Reserve Bank of India's draft norms on project finance require banks to set aside 5 per cent provisions for loans extended to under-construction infrastructure and real estate projects. Meanwhile, the proposed LCR norms are expected to impose an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent on both stable and less stable retail deposits enabled with internet and mobile banking facilities. Under the proposed ECL norms, banks will need to recognise stress much earlier compared to the existing regime, which requires provisioning only after losses are incurred.
“…The sector remains in robust health, with banks' balance sheets stronger than ever. This positions them well to absorb the impact of the anticipated regulatory shifts,” said Anil Gupta, vice-president – financial sector ratings, ICRA.
Another significant challenge for the banking sector is slowing credit growth. The RBI decision to increase risk weights on bank lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and unsecured loans has led to a decline in credit growth in these key segments, which previously drove overall credit expansion.
Additionally, the elevated credit-deposit ratios of banks and rising stress in unsecured credit have contributed to the slowdown. Persistently high interest rates, driven by elevated inflation, are also exerting pressure on corporate credit growth. Moreover, the fact that HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, is growing its loan book below the industry average further weighs on overall credit growth. As a result, total credit growth has slowed from 16 per cent last year to around 11 per cent currently.
“…It's unlikely we'll see a sharp rebound in the near term. Household credit, in particular, has been weak since 2021, and this trend could persist for some time,” said Jose.
According to Gupta, corporate credit quality remains steady, and credit growth may receive a boost as private capital expenditure picks up.
Meanwhile, industry insiders note that while there are concerns over asset quality in some pockets of the retail segment, the overall asset quality of the banking sector remains benign. According to CRISIL Market Intelligence, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) are expected to decrease to around 2.5-2.6 per cent by March 31, 2025.
The industrial segment is expected to continue improving, with gross NPAs falling below 3 per cent from a peak of over 20 per cent in 2018 due to banks' clean-up efforts and stronger risk management practices. However, retail NPAs may see a slight increase, primarily due to unsecured loans, but are expected to remain rangebound, said Aniket Dani, director, research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.