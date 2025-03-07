Friday, March 07, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks cut high-cost deposits, low-yielding loans to protect margins

Banks cut high-cost deposits, low-yielding loans to protect margins

Bankers said that, given the pressure on interest margins, many lenders have reduced dependence on high-cost bulk deposits and scaled down exposure to low-yielding credit to NBFCs

bank, banks

Bank

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The outstanding deposits of scheduled commercial banks shrank by Rs 40,963 crore to Rs 228.84 trillion in the fortnight ended February 21, 2025, compared to a growth of Rs 2.08 trillion in the previous fortnight (February 7, 2025), as many public sector banks refrained from rolling over and accepting fresh high-cost bulk deposits.
 
Latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that credit offtake also remained muted, with the quantum of loans at Rs 26,559 crore in the reporting fortnight, compared to Rs 96,796 crore in the fortnight ended February 7, 2025. The outstanding loans stood at Rs 179.89 trillion as of February 21, 2025.
   
Bankers said that, given the pressure on interest margins, many lenders have reduced dependence on high-cost bulk deposits and scaled down exposure to low-yielding credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
 
Following the 25 basis points (bps) policy repo rate cut in the February monetary policy review meeting, banks reduced external benchmark-linked lending rates—which are mostly tied to the policy repo rate—while deposit re-pricing happens with a lag.
 
Around 40 per cent of bank loans are linked to an external benchmark, where the impact of the repo rate cut was immediate. As a result, bank margins came under pressure.
 
According to the data, deposits rose by 10.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of February 21, 2025, compared to 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the fortnight ended February 7, 2025. Deposit growth stood at 13.1 per cent a year ago.
 
Bank credit clocked 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the reporting fortnight, compared to 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the fortnight ended February 7, 2025. Loan growth stood at 20.5 per cent a year ago.
 

More From This Section

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI grants only one-year extension to IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpalia

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank CEO gets 1-year extension, short of board's recommendation

Premiumbanks, bank employee, banking, bankers, staff

UFBU seeks adequate hiring in PSBs, regularisation of temporary staff

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

Banks' Apr-Dec performance robust, impaired loan ratio near trough: Fitch

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

India needs more global-scale banks for 2047 vision: DFS Secy M Nagaraju

Topics : Banks Indian banking sector bank deposits NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon