close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Central Bank of India says Go First Airlines exposure only 0.91% of loans

Besides the Central Bank of India, lenders like Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank also have exposure to Wadia group entity

Abhijit Lele
Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bank of India on Wednesday said that its outstanding exposure to the GO First Airlines, which has filed for resolution under IBC, was only 0.91 per cent of the total advances as of end-March 2023. The company has serviced interest charged upto April 30, 2023.  
The bank has made contingency provisions of more than Rs 1,500 crore in the books to strengthen the balance sheet, the public sector lender said in a late night filing with BSE. However, it did not clarify if the contingency provisions were for Go First Airlines exposure. Its stock closed 5.13 per cent down at Rs 28.65 per share on the BSE.

The outstanding exposure to the airline was Rs 1,305 crore as of end March 2023. There is also an additional amount of Rs 682 crore sanctioned under the Emergency line of credit guaranteed by Government of India.
Besides the Central Bank of India, lenders like Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank also have exposure to Wadia group entity.

Also Read

Central Bank Q3 net rises 64.16% at Rs 458 cr on improved margins

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Banks under pressure; Nifty Bank, PSU Bank indices crack up to 5% in 2 days

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

IDFC First Bank expects NIM to be stable from here on

HDFC Bank to roll out e-distribution network, cover 50K more villages

Private sector banks likely to continue their hiring spree in FY24

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Central Bank of India Q4 profit surges 84% to Rs 571 cr as bad loans fall

Central Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Central Bank of India

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

Latest News

View More

SMEV welcomes MHI's efforts to sort out pending issues with OEMs

electric vehicles, electric car
2 min read

Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

European Union envoys seal deal on joint ammunition buying for Ukraine

Ukraine, russia war
1 min read

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
4 min read

Drug abuse likely to explode among adolescents in next decade: Study

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'Stocks of new-age businesses could prove to be the dark horses in H2-FY24'

Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking
3 min read

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon