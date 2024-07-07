Deposit grows slower than loan for many banks in June quarter of FY25

Most lenders that have reported their April-June business update posted slower growth in deposits sequentially compared to loan growth in the April-June quarter of FY25. Current and savings account deposits of banks continue to be under pressure.

Private sector lenders Yes Bank, RBL Bank, and Bandhan Bank saw their deposit growth contract by 0.50 per cent, 1.50 per cent, and 2 per cent, respectively.

The advances of Yes Bank and RBL Bank rose by 0.90 per cent and 0.70 per cent each, while Bandhan Bank posted 3 per cent growth.

Among public sector banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) posted 5 and 2.65 per cent growth in advances. However, deposits of BOM contracted by 1.22 per cent while those of PNB rose by 2.80 per cent.

Bank of Baroda also posted faster growth in advances than in deposits. The loan book of BoB grew by 1.73 per cent, while deposits improved by 1.59 per cent sequentially.

On the other hand, the largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, posted a 0.80 per cent drop in loan growth during the quarter ended June 2024, while the deposit growth stayed flat from the March-end quarter. IndusInd Bank clocked a 1 per cent improvement in loans, whereas deposits grew by 4 per cent.

State-owned lender UCO Bank’s deposits grew by 5.20 per cent, while its loan book rose marginally by 1.90 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s CASA ratio dropped to 36.29 per cent in Q1 FY25 from 38.18 per cent in Q4 FY24, while IndusInd Bank’s CASA ratio dropped to 36.70 per cent from 37.90 per cent.