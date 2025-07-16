Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / HDFC, Axis Bank see sharp drop in attrition in FY25 amid training push

HDFC, Axis Bank see sharp drop in attrition in FY25 amid training push

Attrition at HDFC Bank and Axis Bank declined in FY25 due to stronger employee engagement, women-focused retention efforts, and new learning and mentoring programmes

banks

HDFC Bank said that over the past 24 months, it has sharply focused on reducing attrition across all levels, especially among new joiners and women employees.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have recorded a significant drop in employee attrition in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), driven by enhanced employee engagement programmes and expanded training efforts.
 
At HDFC Bank—the country’s largest private sector lender—employee attrition declined to 22.6 per cent in FY25 from 26.9 per cent in FY24. At Axis Bank, attrition fell to 25.5 per cent from 28.8 per cent. Attrition levels at both banks had hovered around 34 per cent in FY23, post-pandemic, prompting them to take focused steps to curb workforce exits.
 
HDFC Bank said that over the past 24 months, it has sharply focused on reducing attrition across all levels, especially among new joiners and women employees. “As a result, overall attrition and that of new joiners and women employees has been lower in the year under review.” The bank rolled out ‘Nurture, Care and Collaborate’—a capability-building programme to strengthen on-ground experience of its organisational culture. By the end of FY25, the bank had 214,521 employees, of whom 26.1 per cent were women.
   
“…the significant reduction in attrition from 26.9 per cent in FY24 to 22.6 per cent in FY25 underscores the positive strides we are making in fostering an enabling work environment. This is reflected in the healthy engagement scores of employees across levels,” said Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Bank, in the FY25 annual report. 

Also Read

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank board to consider bonus issue, special dividend on July 19

PremiumHDFC Bank

How to trade HDFC Bank stock ahead of bonus issue meet? Key levels to track

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial Q1 net dips 2.4% to ₹568 crore on higher credit cost

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash FIR adjourned to July 23

PremiumHDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank CEO sees tailwind from lower CD ratio, strong deposit growth

 
To reduce attrition and retain talent, Axis Bank launched several learning initiatives and strengthened its Key Result Area (KRA) assessments and mid-year performance reviews. The bank also implemented a mandatory attrition-based KRA for AVP+ leaders, which contributed to improved retention.
 
“One of our key learning initiatives in fiscal 2025 has been the Knowledge Transfer Programme (KTP), which builds sales capability in frontline employees through drip-based learning. Designed as a learning sustenance programme, it guides new joiners in engaging with their supervisors within their first 90 days, enabling senior employees to mentor juniors and improve lead conversion while reducing attrition,” Axis Bank said in its annual report.
 
Axis Bank had a total employee base of 104,453 as of FY25, of which 28,910 were women.
 
“Several factors contribute to this reduction in attrition among banks. Enhanced employee engagement plays a key role, although not captured in formal metrics. Previously notorious work-life imbalances at some large private banks have improved, as these institutions have eased off on work pressures. Investment in employee training for skill development has also helped in reducing attrition,” a banking analyst said.

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY26 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹1,593 crore

HDFC Bank

Confident of growing our advances on par with industry: HDFC Bank CEO

PremiumPunjab & Sind Bank

Over 20 NPAs with ₹500 crore outstanding on sale by Punjab & Sind Bank, IoB

rbi reserve bank of india

Loans against gold, silver pledge up to limit not norm violation: RBI

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI, other public sector banks to raise $5.25 bn through QIPs in FY26

Topics : HDFC Bank Axis Bank employees private sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon