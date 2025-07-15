Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY26 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹1,593 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY26 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹1,593 crore

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,293 crore in the April-June period of the previous year

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹7,054 crore as compared to ₹5,875 crore in June quarter FY25. Photo: X@mahabank

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday reported 23 per cent increase in net profit to ₹1,593 crore during the first quarter, helped by decline in bad loans and improvement in interest income.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,293 crore in the April-June period of the previous year.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to ₹7,879 crore from ₹6,769 crore in the same period a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹7,054 crore as compared to ₹5,875 crore in June quarter FY25.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.74 per cent of gross advances at the end of June quarter FY26 from 1.85 per cent a year ago.

 

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.18 per cent as against 0.20 per cent in the year-ago period.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 20.06 per cent from 17.04 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HDFC Bank

Confident of growing our advances on par with industry: HDFC Bank CEO

PremiumPunjab & Sind Bank

Over 20 NPAs with ₹500 crore outstanding on sale by Punjab & Sind Bank, IoB

rbi reserve bank of india

Loans against gold, silver pledge up to limit not norm violation: RBI

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI, other public sector banks to raise $5.25 bn through QIPs in FY26

Premiumlanguage, banks

Govt banks step up efforts to bridge linguistic chasm with customers

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra public banks Earnings growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon