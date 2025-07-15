Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY26 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹1,593 crore

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday reported 23 per cent increase in net profit to ₹1,593 crore during the first quarter, helped by decline in bad loans and improvement in interest income.
The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,293 crore in the April-June period of the previous year.
Total income in the quarter under review rose to ₹7,879 crore from ₹6,769 crore in the same period a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹7,054 crore as compared to ₹5,875 crore in June quarter FY25.
The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.74 per cent of gross advances at the end of June quarter FY26 from 1.85 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.18 per cent as against 0.20 per cent in the year-ago period.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 20.06 per cent from 17.04 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.
