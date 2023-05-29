HDFC Bank launches FD schemes with higher interest rates, details here

HDFC Bank has launched two extraordinary fixed deposits (FDs) offering good interest rates. According to the bank's website, "this is a restricted period offer only".
"The HDFC Bank has presented a special edition of Fixed Deposits at this time. Take advantage of higher FD rates like 7.20 per cent for 35 months and 7.25 per cent for 55 months. Benefits for senior citizens at 0.50 per cent extra. So Hurry! Only valid for a limited time," HDFC said on its website.
The deposit rates at HDFC Bank have been revised. After the new revision, the bank offers an interest rate from 3% to 7.25 % to general clients on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will procure an interest rate of 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates are viable from 29 May 2023.
HDFC Bank FD Schemes: Overview
The bank has presented two exceptional version FDs with a 35 and 55-month term that offers a loan cost of 7.20% and 7.25% individually:
• 2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD- 35 Month) 7.20%
Also Read
HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs
India to see avg salary hikes of 10.2% in 2023, biggest in e-commerce: EY
HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions
LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president
HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts
Bank of India lowers peak interest rate, offers 7% for one-year deposits
Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23
Indian banks' profitability to stablise, asset quality to improve: S&P
Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in profit, loan growth in FY23
Banks say RBI rules make it difficult to attract top-class talent on boards
• 4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD- 55 month) 7.25%.
HDFC Bank FD Schemes: For Elders
The bank has released two limited-edition FDs with terms of 35 and 55 months and interest rates of 7.70% and 7.75% respectively:
• 2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD- 35 Month) 7.70%
• 4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD- 55 month) 7.75%
HDFC Bank FD Schemes: Effective from 29 May 2023
• 7-14 days 3.00%
• 15-29 days 3.00%
• 30- 45 days 3.50%
• 46-60 days 4.50%
• 61-89 days 4.50%
• 90 days < = 6 months 4.50%
• 6 months 1 days <= 9 months 5.75%
• 9 months 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%
• 1 year to < 15 months 6.60%
• 15 months to < 18 months 7.10%
• 18 months to < 21 months 7.00%
• 21 months- 2 years 7.00%
• 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00%
• 2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD- 35 Month) 7.20%
• 2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year 7.00%
• 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00%
• 4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD- 55 month) 7.25%
• 4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years 7.00%
• 5 Years 1 day to 10 Years 7.00%.