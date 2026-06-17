HDFC Bank raises $750 mn via 5-year bond issue from GIFT City unit

HDFC Bank, India's largest private-sector lender, has raised $750 million through a five-year senior unsecured bond issue, making it one of the larger offshore fundraisings by an Indian bank this year.

The bonds, issued through the bank's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit at GIFT City, carry a fixed coupon of 5.067 per cent and will mature on June 24, 2031, the lender said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's Ratings and BBB by S&P Global Ratings. The proceeds will be used for general banking activities.

The notes will be listed on India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE International Exchange at GIFT City. The bonds are unsecured and rank pari passu with HDFC Bank's other senior unsecured obligations. Principal will be redeemed at maturity.

The fundraising comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opened a concessional swap facility for overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) by banks as part of measures to attract foreign capital and improve domestic liquidity.

Under the facility, the RBI will undertake swaps at a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum, compounded semi-annually, for eligible OFCBs with a minimum maturity of three years. The window will remain open until December 31.

Market participants estimate hedging costs in the market at 3.5-4 per cent, implying a saving of 200-250 basis points under the RBI's swap arrangement.

Analysts have said funds raised through the OFCB route could be 40-50 basis points cheaper than domestic deposits of comparable maturity, helping lenders meet credit demand at a lower cost.

The additional funding avenue is also expected to ease pressure on deposit mobilisation and support monetary policy transmission by moderating lending rates and yields across money and debt markets.