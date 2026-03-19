HDFC Bank's interim chairman rules out material, operational issues at bank

Keki Mistry, who has been appointed interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank following Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation, on Thursday assured stakeholders that there are no material issues or operational concerns at the bank.

“On behalf of the board and in full concert with the executive leadership, I wish to assure all stakeholders that there are no material matters at this point of time. Based on our discussions, there were no specific happenings and practices that were brought to our attention,” Mistry said during an analyst call.

He added that no specific operational or governance concerns had been highlighted to the board.

Board unaware of issues cited in resignation

Chakraborty resigned as part-time chairman and independent director with immediate effect, citing certain happenings and practices over the past two years that were not in line with his personal values and ethics.

However, Mistry said the board was not aware of any material issues that could have led to the resignation.

“I would not have taken on this responsibility at the age of 71 if it did not align with my principles and my level of integrity that I would expect from the bank,” he said.

Mistry has been appointed interim part-time chairman with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of three months.

Governance and stability in focus

“The board remains fully committed to safeguarding institutional resilience and index of confidence. The bank operates with strong governance standards, robust internal controls and an extremely experienced management team,” Mistry said.

“Our strategic direction, business priorities and execution capabilities continue to remain as always,” he added.

The analyst call was attended by managing director and chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan, along with board members including Sunita Maheshwari, Lily Vadera, Harsh Bhanwala and Renu Karnad.

Shares of HDFC Bank were down nearly 5 per cent on the BSE, trading at Rs 801.70.

Management continuity

Jagdishan also sought to reassure stakeholders, stating that the bank would not undertake any action that could harm its reputation.

“As a large organisation, there could be errors and omissions but never will we do anything that will cause embarrassment to anyone, including our own conscience,” he said.

His term is due for renewal in October 2026. Mistry said the nomination and remuneration committee would take up the matter at an appropriate time.

“He has been running the bank successfully for many years and we all hope that he will continue to grow with the team devotion that he has over these years,” Mistry said.

He also clarified that while there may have been minor differences between Chakraborty and the management, there was nothing material.

“There was no power struggle in the bank,” Mistry said.