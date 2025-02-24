Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI raises UCBs' small-value loans per borrower cap to Rs 3 crore

RBI raises UCBs' small-value loans per borrower cap to Rs 3 crore

According to RBI norms, UCBs are required to have at least 50 per cent of their aggregate loans and advances consisting of small value loans by March 31, 2026

RBI

RBI

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To provide greater flexibility to urban cooperative banks (UCBs) without compromising on regulatory objectives, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday raised the ceiling these banks have on small-value loans per borrower and increased the limit for a UCB’s aggregate exposure to the real estate sector.
 
According to RBI norms, UCBs are required to have at least 50 per cent of their aggregate loans and advances consisting of small value loans by March 31, 2026. Earlier, RBI defined small loans as loans of value not more than ₹25 lakh or 0.2 per cent of UCBs Tier I capital, whichever is higher, subject to a maximum of ₹1 crore per borrower.
   
Now, RBI has revised the definition of small value loans as loans of value not more than ₹ 25 lakh or 0.4 per cent of their Tier I capital of UCBs, whichever is higher, subject to a ceiling of ₹3 crore per borrower.
 
“Boards of UCBs, however, shall periodically review the portfolio behavior and quality under different loan-size categories and where necessary, may consider fixing lower ceilings”, the RBI said.
 
Additionally, the RBI has also said that the UCBs now can exceed the 10 per cent ceiling in terms of their aggregate exposure to housing, real estate and commercial real estate loans by an additional 5 per cent of total assets for the purpose of grant of housing loans to individuals as per the eligibility limits for priority sector classification.
 
RBI has also revised prudential limits on housing loans for UCBs, with Tier I UCBs allowed to offer loans of up to Rs 60 lakh per dwelling unit; Tier 2 UCBs up to Rs 1.40 crore per dwelling unit; Tier 3 UCBs up to Rs 2 crore per dwelling unit; and Tier 4 UCBs up to Rs 3 crore per dwelling unit.
 
Meanwhile, RBI has said aggregate exposure of a UCB to residential mortgages (housing loans to individuals), other than those eligible to be classified as priority sector, shall not exceed 25 per cent of its total loans and advances. And, aggregate exposure of a UCB to the real estate sector, excluding housing loans to individuals, shall not exceed five per cent of its total loans and advances.
 

More From This Section

New India Cooperative Bank

RBI allows Rs 25,000 withdrawal for New India Cooperative Bank depositors

PremiumUjjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank calls for counterbids on Arcil's anchor offer

bank, banks

Green loan expansion can boost loan portfolios of Indian banks: IIM study

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Banks offering more green loans have better financial stability: IIM study

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI receives bids of Rs 1.87 trillion against Rs 40,000 cr OMO auction

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Urban cooperative banks regulatory policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon